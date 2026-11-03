Countdown to Liberty! (809)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/202Countdown to Liberty! (809)Polls are closing and there’s a chill in the Autumn airBrian J KaremNov 03, 2026202ShareTranscriptUnited We Stand. Divided We Fall. This Fall we need to stand.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsMass shootings and assault weapons4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump’s lying again about Iran6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Trump AI plan: more money for the rich8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump destroyed the Department of Justice10 hrs ago • Brian J KaremAmerican Journalism fails covering the War in Iran12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (810)Nov 2 • Brian J KaremWill Trump go “scorched earth” if he loses this week?Nov 2 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon