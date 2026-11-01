Countdown to Liberty! (811)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/163Countdown to Liberty! (811)Are the Democrats imploding in Michigan?Brian J KaremNov 01, 2026163ShareTranscriptDonald Trump is panicking . . . but wait here comes the Democrats to the rescue.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDemocrats and their national identity3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonRemembering Chekov and Picard3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonSo much for unity in Michigan5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe unpreventable Tragedy7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWhat’s the post indictment stratgy?9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (812)Oct 31 • Brian J KaremA DOJ that selectively enforces the lawOct 31 • Brian J Karem