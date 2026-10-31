Countdown to Liberty! (812)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2825Countdown to Liberty! (812)Happy Halloween!Brian J KaremOct 31, 20262825ShareTranscriptRemember, too much candy is bad for you!And too much Trump? Wow. Worse.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsA DOJ that selectively enforces the law4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWeaponizing Justice - against itself5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremMass Shootings: The one thing you won’t see debated during the midterms7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSurprises in Iowa and Kansas?9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremAlaska, stalking horses and lawsuits - OH MY!9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe fallout from the midterms12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (813)Oct 30 • Brian J Karem