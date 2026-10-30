Countdown to Liberty! (813)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/121Countdown to Liberty! (813)On again off again and now . . . on again?Brian J KaremOct 30, 2026121ShareTranscriptTrump cancelled rallies yesterday and put them back on the schedule today.So what else is new?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDemocrats could take 52 Senate Seats37 mins ago • Brian J KaremUsing Federal Funds to Force Compliance8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorThe worst day of Todd Blanche’s life10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorCountdown to Liberty! (814)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremEjected from the Washington Monument for telling the truthOct 29 • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorGet Ready for the New Purge!Oct 29 • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorTrump monetized the presidency Oct 29 • Brian J Karem and Miles Taylor