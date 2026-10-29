Countdown to Liberty! (814)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/96Countdown to Liberty! (814)Special pre-Halloween editionBrian J KaremOct 29, 202696ShareTranscriptWhere can you get your best costumes for Halloween?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsEjected from the Washington Monument for telling the truth6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorGet Ready for the New Purge!8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorTrump monetized the presidency 9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorThe post-midterm Trump threats11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Miles TaylorCountdown to Liberty! (815)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremVivek has no soulOct 28 • Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerzTrump’s slide into dementiaOct 28 • Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerz