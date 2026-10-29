Countdown to Liberty! (815)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2716Countdown to Liberty! (815)The writing’s on the wall . . .Brian J KaremOct 29, 20262716ShareTranscriptThe writing is on the wall for the midterm elections. It’s just doubtful Trump can read it.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsVivek has no soul9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerzTrump’s slide into dementia11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerzThere are no superheroes to save us13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerzWhy won’t reporters stand up . . . 15 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerzCountdown to Liberty! (816)Oct 27 • Brian J KaremHegseth on the chopping blockOct 27 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonElection denial as the “New” NormOct 27 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon