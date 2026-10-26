Countdown to Liberty! (817)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/208Countdown to Liberty! (817)When the going gets weird, the weird turn proBrian J KaremOct 26, 2026208ShareTranscriptDonald Trump is ready to block election results anyway he can. . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsRepresentative Democracy needs help12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump’s predictable moves when he loses 20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDAY ONE DEMOCRAT: It’s all about community21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe New Politics: Local and Home Grown22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDon’t tell me you love cops . . . Oct 26 • Brian J KaremNever doubt that one person can make a changeOct 26 • Brian J KaremCorruption in D.C. is in the midterm bullseyeOct 25 • Brian J Karem