Countdown to Liberty! (818)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2939Countdown to Liberty! (818)The billionaires are doing all right . . . Brian J KaremOct 25, 20262939ShareTranscriptBut the rest of us? Not so much.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDon’t tell me you love cops . . . 9 mins ago • Brian J KaremNever doubt that one person can make a change12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCorruption in D.C. is in the midterm bullseye13 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFederal Worker Losing under Trump14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUpset in the making In Missouri’s Second District14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (819)Oct 24 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (820)Oct 23 • Brian J Karem