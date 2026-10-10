Countdown to Liberty! (833)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/44312Countdown to Liberty! (833)Donald Trump blames Ukraine while buying oil from RussiaBrian J KaremOct 10, 202644312ShareTranscriptNothing this guy makes any sense. He’s a stone cold lunatic.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump’s predictable moves when he loses 15 mins ago • Brian J KaremDAY ONE DEMOCRAT: It’s all about community1 hr ago • Brian J KaremThe New Politics: Local and Home Grown3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDon’t tell me you love cops . . . 5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNever doubt that one person can make a change16 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCorruption in D.C. is in the midterm bullseye17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremFederal Worker Losing under Trump18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUpset in the making In Missouri’s Second District19 hrs ago • Brian J Karem