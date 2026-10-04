Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (839)

If we’re winning the war against Iran, why are we fleeing?
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem

Today, thousands of miles away from the war that Trump has told us is over, the Iranians are desperate to finish, or Trump will soon bomb into oblivion, we had to move 12 B1 Bombers after an apparent terroristic threat from Iran.

Question: If we’re winning the war, how come we’re retreating?

Someone ask Trump that question since he won’t even give me a day pass to get into the White House to ask him.

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