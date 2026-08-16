Countdown to Liberty! (889)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1512Countdown to Liberty! (889)Okay Pilgrim, let's see what's going on with POTUSBrian J KaremAug 16, 20261512ShareTranscriptNothing. Still dodgin’ bullets and lying to his constituents. All in a day’s work.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsA much different culture of truth telling6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrue Crime: Tales from the Trail . . .6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe most dangerous trip Clinton ever took8 hrs ago • Brian J KaremLack of experience hurts the Presidential staffAug 14 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (890)Aug 14 • Brian J KaremLeavitt is the "perfect" press secretary for Donald TrumpAug 14 • Brian J KaremThe Clinton plan vs. the Trump planAug 14 • Brian J Karem