Countdown to Liberty! (892)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.53Countdown to Liberty! (892)Good riddance to the Pep SecretaryBrian J KaremAug 12, 202653ShareTranscriptThe Presidential Pep Secretary is resigning. Thank God.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDNC should have a narrative4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDemocrats need infrastructure6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremBig Voice Wednesday with Ronda Cress7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Ronda CressDemocrats: Get it together!8 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (893)Aug 11 • Brian J KaremInformation nutrition with Brian KaremAug 11 • Brian J Karem and Chris SampsonFacts, Trump and Media biasAug 11 • Brian J Karem and Mary L Trump