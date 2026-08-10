Countdown to Liberty! (894)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2015Countdown to Liberty! (894)No vaccines and no birthright citizenship . . . details at 11Brian J KaremAug 10, 20262015ShareTranscriptDonald Trump was on a low-energy tear in the White House. Maybe he needs a vaccine.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent Posts"MAGA" Mike Johnson and Max Miller7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDr. Fauci and taking "The Fifth"10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's "Mad Man" Iranian strategy 11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's incoherent economic vision13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (895)Aug 9 • Brian J KaremMAGA Mike Johnson and Trump's insider trading Aug 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe revised economic numbers in JulyAug 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon