Countdown to Liberty! (895)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1614Countdown to Liberty! (895)Time for the Hunger Games . . . Brian J KaremAug 09, 20261614ShareTranscriptDonald Trump’s headed out for a new version of the hunger games . . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsMAGA Mike Johnson and Trump's insider trading 7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe revised economic numbers in July8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe war on Dr. Fauci 9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHow many times has the Strait been open and the war ended?10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (896)Aug 8 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (897)Aug 7 • Brian J KaremHope in the midtermsAug 7 • Brian J Karem and Glenn Kirschner