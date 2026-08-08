Countdown to Liberty! (896)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2426Countdown to Liberty! (896)The Vampires of the SenateBrian J KaremAug 08, 20262426ShareTranscriptA wooo, wooo, the Vampires of the Senate. (Sing to the tune of Werewolves of London.)Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (897)Aug 7 • Brian J KaremHope in the midtermsAug 7 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerTop songs for a deserted islandAug 7 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerWhat's on your daily menu - on a deserted island. . .Aug 7 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerHow do you solve a problem like the Internet?Aug 6 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerTrump's no-bid contracts are corruptionAug 6 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerHas America fallen?Aug 6 • Brian J Karem and Glenn Kirschner