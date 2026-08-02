Countdown to Liberty! (903)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1412Countdown to Liberty! (903)The on again, off again war and Todd BlancheBrian J KaremAug 02, 20261412ShareTranscriptWell, what a way to start the week . . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty!Aug 1 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (905)Jul 31 • Brian J KaremRemembering Mitch IIIJul 30 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (906)Jul 29 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (907)Jul 28 • Brian J KaremTrump is scared and dangerousJul 28 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonComic con is better than the White HouseJul 28 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon