Countdown to Liberty! (908)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1714Countdown to Liberty! (908)Trump wants the Supreme Court to limit mail-in ballotsBrian J KaremJul 27, 20261714ShareTranscriptOkay, sure he used one, but it’s okay for him . . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThere's a reason Iran is listed as a state sponsor of terrorism5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinDefining anti-semitism 9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinTrump's failing super power 11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinReviewing the Saudi-Arabian deal13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinCountdownto Liberty! (909)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (910)Jul 27 • Brian J KaremIsrael isn't Netanyahu . . .Jul 25 • Brian J Karem and Joel Rubin