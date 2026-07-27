Countdown to Liberty (910)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.82Countdown to Liberty (910)ComiCon versus politicsBrian J KaremJul 27, 202682ShareTranscriptHaving fun always wins . . . (All you need is Love, and a light saber)Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIsrael isn't Netanyahu . . .Jul 25 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinBombing Iran won't lead to peaceJul 25 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinNo Coalition building in the Middle EastJul 25 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinA rudderless Trump and an Iranian conflictJul 25 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinTrump loves a winnerJul 25 • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinCountdown to Liberty! (911)Jul 24 • Brian J KaremCome out, come out Mitch, wherever you areJul 24 • Brian J Karem and Joel Rubin