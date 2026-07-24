Countdown to Liberty! (911)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.83Countdown to Liberty! (911)Trump declares war on reporters - againBrian J KaremJul 24, 202683ShareTranscriptReally. It’s all about national security. Sure it is . . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCome out, come out Mitch, wherever you are2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joel RubinTrump's never ending war won't end8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIs Trump a suicidal sociopath?9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrim your peach tree12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Fred WellmanCountdown to Liberty! (912)Jul 23 • Brian J KaremDoubling down on ICE shootingsJul 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's teleprompter operator made bankJul 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon