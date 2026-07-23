Countdown to Liberty! (912)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2336Countdown to Liberty! (912)Anybody seen Mitch? Oh . . . and the war's over again . . . or notBrian J KaremJul 23, 20262336ShareTranscriptWhere’s Mitch McConnell? Oh, and is the war over?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDoubling down on ICE shootings12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's teleprompter operator made bank14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJust leave us alone . . . 16 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (913)Jul 22 • Brian J KaremDonald Trump cannot end this warJul 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonFred Wellman's "split-screen" - "Show Me" momentJul 22 • Brian J Karem and Fred WellmanThe problem with raw intel dataJul 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon