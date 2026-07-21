Countdown to Liberty! (914)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1514Countdown to Liberty! (914)Donald Trump isn't Slim, but he sure is shady . . . Brian J KaremJul 21, 20261514ShareTranscriptThe War in Iran? Keeps on chooglin . . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsRaw America White House Reporter Brian Karem Breaks News from Capitol Hill6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Raw AmericaMy Go Bag is ready to "Go"10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's economy crisis11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Fred WellmanCountdown to Liberty! (915)Jul 20 • Brian J KaremThe worst Presidential speech in historyJul 20 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump and Hegseth: Not a living brain between the twoJul 20 • Brian J Karem and Fred WellmanTrump loses a major court caseJul 20 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon