Countdown to Liberty! (916)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.2316Countdown to Liberty! (916)When a president gets booedBrian J KaremJul 20, 20262316ShareTranscriptDonald Trump got booed at the World Cup? Who’d a thunk it.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump and Hegseth: Not a living brain between the two47 mins ago • Brian J Karem and Fred WellmanTrump loses a major court case4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (917)Jul 19 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (918)Jul 17 • Brian J KaremSupport your local newspaper and voteJul 17 • Brian J KaremThe Nixonian Trump regimeJul 17 • Brian J KaremLive with Brian J KaremJul 17 • Brian J Karem