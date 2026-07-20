Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (916)

When a president gets booed
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Jul 20, 2026

Donald Trump got booed at the World Cup? Who’d a thunk it.

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