Countdown to Liberty! (918)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.116Countdown to Liberty! (918)The fallout has begun after Trump's disastrous speech last nightBrian J KaremJul 17, 2026116ShareTranscriptWell, at least we’re still just chaos in a blender.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsSupport your local newspaper and vote4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe Nixonian Trump regime5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremLive with Brian J Karem18 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (919)21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (920)Jul 15 • Brian J KaremIran: Donald Trump the sociopathJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshKen Paxton is a horrible creature in a perfect stormJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe Walsh