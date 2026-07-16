Countdown to Liberty! (919)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.103Countdown to Liberty! (919)The never ending 2020 electionBrian J KaremJul 16, 2026103ShareTranscriptDonald Trump takes to the airwaves tonight to diss our democracy.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (920)Jul 15 • Brian J KaremIran: Donald Trump the sociopathJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshKen Paxton is a horrible creature in a perfect stormJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshJoe Walsh on the Platner debacle and a potential Talarico victoryJul 15 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (921)Jul 14 • Brian J KaremThe party of no heart vs. the party with no headJul 14 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshJust another ICE shootingJul 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon