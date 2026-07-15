Countdown to Liberty! (920)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1317Countdown to Liberty! (920)Donald Trump gets up at the crack of noon!Brian J KaremJul 15, 20261317ShareTranscriptDonald Trump was late to the Oval Office, but he’s never late for a meal. . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIran: Donald Trump the sociopath8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshKen Paxton is a horrible creature in a perfect storm11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshJoe Walsh on the Platner debacle and a potential Talarico victory13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (921)Jul 14 • Brian J KaremThe party of no heart vs. the party with no headJul 14 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshJust another ICE shootingJul 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (922)Jul 13 • Brian J Karem