Countdown to Liberty! (922)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.135Countdown to Liberty! (922)In the fifth month of a four week war we won in two daysBrian J KaremJul 13, 2026135ShareTranscriptAnd then there’s Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump targets reporters for reporting the facts4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump dissolves election guard rails 7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDemocratic socialists and Maine's folly8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhat did we go to war for?11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshCountdown to Liberty! (923)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's midterm strategyJul 12 • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshTrump's two big hits in the Senate Jul 12 • Brian J Karem and Joe Walsh