Countdown to Liberty! (923)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1713Countdown to Liberty! (923)Lindsey Graham is dead and Mitch McConnell is alive Brian J KaremJul 13, 20261713ShareTranscriptJust another day on the crazy train. Enjoy it.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump's midterm strategy4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshTrump's two big hits in the Senate 5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Joe WalshIran blows up in Trump's face8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonSen. Lindsey Graham dead at 719 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (924)Jul 12 • Brian J KaremThe Devil went down to Mitch's Jul 11 • Brian J Karem and Lincoln SquareThe National Defense Authorization act is hiding somethingJul 11 • Brian J Karem and Lincoln Square