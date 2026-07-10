Countdown to Liberty! (925)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.62Countdown to Liberty! (925)Where or where has Mitchy gone? Brian J KaremJul 10, 202662ShareTranscriptDonald Trump ducks and dives . . . and Mitch just ducks.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIt's the End! Of the Week | Brian Karem Joins Max Burns5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Lincoln SquareCountdown to Liberty! (926)23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDeep in the heart of Texas: Jul 9 • Brian J KaremA conversation with April RyanJul 9 • Brian J Karem and April RyanWhat is a confidential source?Jul 9 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (927)Jul 8 • Brian J KaremThe ICE surge is predictableJul 8 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon