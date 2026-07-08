Countdown to Liberty! (927)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1015Countdown to Liberty! (927)Donald is always rightBrian J KaremJul 08, 20261015ShareTranscriptThat’s right. Donald knows all. Sees all. And is always right - according to him.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe ICE surge is predictable2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's blatant lies about a "blind trust" 7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe "quiet" surge of ICE8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon"I dove under a table" 11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and April RyanCountdown to Liberty! (928)Jul 7 • Brian J KaremThis presidency is an aberration Jul 7 • Brian J Karem and April RyanThe Epstein files that won't go awayJul 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon