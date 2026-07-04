Countdown to Liberty! (931)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1527Countdown to Liberty! (931)Here come the skyrocketsBrian J KaremJul 04, 20261527ShareTranscriptDonald Trump is starting a “Red Scare” while making billions and bilking your savings.Oh boy.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (932)Jul 3 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (933)Jul 2 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (934)Jul 1 • Brian J KaremCongress has to grow a setJul 1 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonImmigration and virtue signalling Jul 1 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (935)Jun 30 • Brian J KaremSCOTUS kicks Hawaiian gun lawJun 30 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon