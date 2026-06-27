Countdown to Liberty! (939)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1514Countdown to Liberty! (939)Deep in the heart of TexasBrian J KaremJun 27, 20261514ShareTranscriptThe war ain’t over. The President is nuts, but at least the food’s good . . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (940)Jun 26 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (941)Jun 24 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (942)Jun 23 • Brian J KaremTrump regime? A total disrespect of scienceJun 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe potential Mail-in ballot fiascoJun 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Iranian MOU means little or nothingJun 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (943)Jun 22 • Brian J Karem