Countdown to Liberty! (941)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1916Countdown to Liberty! (941)Donald Trump has a hissy fitBrian J KaremJun 24, 20261916ShareTranscriptDonald Trump needs a bigger audience to sign a bill we all know he’s going to sign.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (942)Jun 23 • Brian J KaremTrump regime? A total disrespect of scienceJun 23 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe potential Mail-in ballot fiascoJun 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Iranian MOU means little or nothingJun 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (943)Jun 22 • Brian J KaremThe reflecting pool versus flu shotsJun 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonGeofencing vs. civil libertyJun 22 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon