Countdown to Liberty (944)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/154Countdown to Liberty (944)Another Trump day away Brian J KaremJun 22, 2026154ShareDon Donnie of the Donnettes takes another day off while JD Vance is at the plate.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsUnitary Executive Branch is now possible5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald Trump and the Supreme Court mess6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe art of the deal is dead7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe cost of the Reflecting Pool disaster9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's G7 debacle 10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (945)Jun 21 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (946)Jun 19 • Brian J Karem