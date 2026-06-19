Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (946)

Trying to make the green water blue . . . (sung to the tune "don't it make my brown eyes blue")
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Jun 19, 2026

Up is down. Left is right. Green is Blue and everything is all right?

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