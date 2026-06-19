Countdown to Liberty! (946)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript72Countdown to Liberty! (946)Trying to make the green water blue . . . (sung to the tune "don't it make my brown eyes blue")Brian J KaremJun 19, 202672ShareTranscriptUp is down. Left is right. Green is Blue and everything is all right?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsAutumn Gold3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremProject Shad vs. Agent Orange4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSecret government biochemical testing7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe new overlords of journalism9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremNever go full Mengele 21 hrs ago • Brian J KaremJournalistic principles vs. The MONEY22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (947)23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem