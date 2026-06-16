Countdown to Liberty! (949)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript187Countdown to Liberty! (949)The deal, no deal - deal that's hard to deal withBrian J KaremJun 16, 2026187ShareTranscriptWhat the Hell just happened in Iran. Is Trump having a stroke?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCelebrate the 4th with the US!40 mins ago • Brian J KaremWhere is our Teddy Roosevelt?13 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (950)Jun 15 • Brian J KaremDNI and the lack of intelligenceJun 15 • Brian J KaremThe freshly minted trillionaireJun 15 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's latest "truce" in IranJun 15 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHappy Birthday Mr. PresidentJun 15 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon