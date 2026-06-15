Countdown to Liberty! (950)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript75Countdown to Liberty! (950)The latest days of the Iranian warBrian J KaremJun 15, 202675ShareTranscriptNo nuclear weapons. The strait is opened. And it only cost us $300 billion.What a deal.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDNI and the lack of intelligence1 hr ago • Brian J KaremThe freshly minted trillionaire5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's latest "truce" in Iran8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHappy Birthday Mr. President10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (951)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThe Knicks historic win vs.Trump's jinxJun 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump admin tried to 86 47's Epstein filesJun 14 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon