Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (950)

The latest days of the Iranian war
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Jun 15, 2026

No nuclear weapons. The strait is opened. And it only cost us $300 billion.

What a deal.

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