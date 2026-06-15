Countdown to Liberty! (951)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1914Countdown to Liberty! (951)Don says the war is over again . . .Brian J KaremJun 15, 20261914ShareTranscriptSilly me. I thought it already was over. . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe Knicks historic win vs.Trump's jinx5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump admin tried to 86 47's Epstein files6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonToo much wealth is inherently dangerous7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's name ripped from the Kennedy Center8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald already a lame duck9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (952)Jun 13 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (953)Jun 12 • Brian J Karem