Countdown to Liberty! (954)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript62Countdown to Liberty! (954)The on again, off again, on again war is off againBrian J KaremJun 11, 202662ShareTranscriptIs the Iranian war finally done?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty (955)12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's election disfunctionJun 10 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJohn Bolton's Trump problemJun 10 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHavana Syndrome and Covid revelationsJun 10 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (956)Jun 9 • Brian J KaremCan "open primaries" end divisive politics?Jun 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTulsi Gabbard threatens transparencyJun 9 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon