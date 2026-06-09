Countdown to Liberty! (956)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2036Countdown to Liberty! (956)Peace at last! or is a piece of lunacy yet again?Brian J KaremJun 09, 20262036ShareTranscriptHey, we’re always just three days away from total world peace from the Peace President.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCan "open primaries" end divisive politics?5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTulsi Gabbard threatens transparency6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald Trump is batshit nuts . . .8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's frustration is growing9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWhen is a cease fire not a ceasefire? 10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (957)Jun 8 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (958)Jun 7 • Brian J Karem