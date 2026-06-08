Countdown to Liberty! (957)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1226Countdown to Liberty! (957)Donald Trump can't handle his shitBrian J KaremJun 08, 20261226ShareTranscriptTrump nominates Todd Blanche, and loses his shit on Meet The Press.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (958)Jun 7 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (959)Jun 7 • Brian J KaremThe greatest threat to the First AmendmentJun 6 • Brian J KaremJust ask ME the question!Jun 6 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (960)Jun 5 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (961)Jun 4 • Brian J KaremIndependent Media is essential for DemocracyJun 4 • Brian J Karem and Nolan Higdon