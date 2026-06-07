Countdown to Liberty! (959)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2025Countdown to Liberty! (959)Sleep. Sleep my pretties. . . Brian J KaremJun 07, 20262025ShareTranscriptI ain’t complaining when Donald Trump is sleeping.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe greatest threat to the First Amendment10 hrs ago • Brian J KaremJust ask ME the question!14 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (960)Jun 5 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (961)Jun 4 • Brian J KaremIndependent Media is essential for DemocracyJun 4 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonPlaying in the oligarch's backyard Jun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (962)Jun 3 • Brian J Karem