Countdown to Liberty! (960)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2156Countdown to Liberty! (960)Skidding into the weekend on the seat of Donny's pantsBrian J KaremJun 05, 20262156ShareTranscriptDelusional Donald is back in town.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (961)Jun 4 • Brian J KaremIndependent Media is essential for DemocracyJun 4 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonPlaying in the oligarch's backyard Jun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (962)Jun 3 • Brian J KaremCan we afford a free press?Jun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonThe public needs to call out the powerfulJun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonWe live in an echo-chamberJun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan Higdon