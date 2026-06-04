Countdown to Liberty! (961)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript91Countdown to Liberty! (961)One Big Beautiful reflecting poolBrian J KaremJun 04, 202691ShareTranscriptThe President has no class, no ideas and no sense.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIndependent Media is essential for Democracy9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonPlaying in the oligarch's backyard Jun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (962)Jun 3 • Brian J KaremCan we afford a free press?Jun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonThe public needs to call out the powerfulJun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonWe live in an echo-chamberJun 3 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (963)Jun 2 • Brian J Karem