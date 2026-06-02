Countdown to Liberty! (963)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1115Countdown to Liberty! (963)No more slush fund . . .Brian J KaremJun 02, 20261115ShareTranscriptActing Attorney General Todd Blanche says - forget it man. No more slush fund.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsHere's the "Hot Take"3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonWhat the 1st Amendment is . . . and is not6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonHow do we teach journalism?9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonPam Bondi and Todd BlancheJun 1 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (964)Jun 1 • Brian J KaremThe Epstein class of liars and cheatsJun 1 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCelebrating Unity vs. what we have todayJun 1 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon