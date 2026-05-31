Countdown to Liberty! (965)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2034Countdown to Liberty! (965)The Donnie wants to jail toothpaste thievesBrian J KaremMay 31, 20262034ShareTranscriptYou can’t make this shit up . . .Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump's worst week in the courts3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe $40 million CIA payoff4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonHappy 250! 5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon Protecting Pam Bondi7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonNazis in Maine - drawing the line8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (967)May 29 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (969)May 28 • Brian J Karem and Mary L Trump