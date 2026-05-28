Countdown to Liberty (969)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3137Countdown to Liberty (969)Trump ain't "The Boss"Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpMay 28, 20263137ShareTranscriptHanging out with my little sister - talking Trump. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMary L TrumpWrites The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump SubscribeRecent PostsNo faking this protest5 hrs ago • Brian J KaremHolding Donald's handlers accountableMay 27 • Brian J KaremSelective Prosecution has to endMay 27 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerThreats from January 6May 27 • Brian J KaremTime for the American Accountability Project May 27 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerConflicts of interest on the slush fundMay 27 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (970)May 26 • Brian J Karem