Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty (969)

Trump ain't "The Boss"
Brian J Karem's avatar
Mary L Trump's avatar
Brian J Karem and Mary L Trump
May 28, 2026

Hanging out with my little sister - talking Trump.

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