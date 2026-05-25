Countdown to Liberty (971)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1513Countdown to Liberty (971)Donald Trump divides and can't conquerBrian J KaremMay 25, 20261513ShareTranscriptDon Donnie and the Donnettes forgets the “United” in the United States.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsJust Ask the Question: Donald Trump's slushy4 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUniversal healthcare, paid maternity leave, affordable housing - what kind of talk is that?7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem"This is taxpayer money"9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremThis is definitely a "Slush Fund"11 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (972)May 24 • Brian J KaremConsistent death threats after Jan. 6May 24 • Brian J KaremTrump's Cuba obsessionMay 24 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon