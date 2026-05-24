Countdown to Liberty! (972)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1512Countdown to Liberty! (972)Happy Memorial Day WeekendBrian J KaremMay 24, 20261512ShareTranscriptEveryone please have a very happy Memorial Day weekend.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsConsistent death threats after Jan. 62 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's Cuba obsession3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe 2024 Democratic autopsy4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWill the slush fund get off the ground?7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonIt's all about accountability9 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSuing Trump over the slush fund10 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (973)May 23 • Brian J Karem