Countdown to Liberty (973)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1813Countdown to Liberty (973)Peace is at hand . . . Brian J KaremMay 23, 20261813ShareTranscriptOf course we had peace before Trump started a war for no reason. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsMary Trump vs. Donald's slush fund4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpTrump's grift grows old7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpA cause for hope8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpTrump's slippery slush fund9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpTrump's enablers12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Mary L TrumpCountdown to Liberty (974)May 22 • Brian J KaremDepraved, Stupid and illegal warMay 22 • Brian J Karem and Mary L Trump