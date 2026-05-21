Countdown to Liberty! (976)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript182Countdown to Liberty! (976)Jesus, Don and the Hispanic vote in CaliforniaBrian J KaremMay 21, 2026182ShareTranscriptThe one big beautiful ballroom ain’t gettin’ built.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty (977)May 19 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (978)May 19 • Brian J KaremThe view from CannesMay 18 • Brian J KaremDonald's "amazing" Trip to ChinaMay 18 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Federal Court Thumps TrumpMay 18 • Brian J KaremAnd now Israel threatens the New York TimesMay 18 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (979)May 17 • Brian J Karem